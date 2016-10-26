Cassie Wade

CONTRIBUTOR

University of Nebraska at Omaha students who are too old for tricks and treats but still want to be involved in Halloween celebrations need look no further than Mav Kids Halloween and Health Fair, which is currently looking for volunteers.

Mav Kids is a youth program available to the children of UNO students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as the public. Its goal is to provide a safe and fun environment where kids can stay active, learn and build relationship skills, according to UNO’s website.

The Halloween and Health Fair will be held on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a photo booth, games and several local vendors, according to graduate student Shannon Mettling.

Mettling said Mav Kids is looking for 40 volunteers to help run the event.

“They will be working the game tables,” Mettling said, “so they’ll help the kids participate in the game and then give them their little prize for participating.”

Mettling cites several benefits to volunteering through Mav Kids.

“I think it increases your experience in other areas outside of being in the classroom,” Mettling said. “It’s just nice for the kids. They’re fun and upbeat, so I think it can be a fun event for volunteers to work because it goes by fast.”

Students interested in volunteering at the event can sign up on Mav Sync.