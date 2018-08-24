EntertainmentArts & EntertainmentPhotos Maha Music Festival through the lens Aug 24, 2018 0 543 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Maha Music Festival 2018 1 of 41 Festival attendees hold up their lit-up phones and sway to Weezer's Island in the Sun. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Festival attendees watch, rapt. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway An interactive community art piece set up by the Joslyn Art Museum sprawls onto the festival lawn. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Danielle Juritsh and Leslie Schmeling prepare to ride the Werner Wheel. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway A lei decks a statue in the Laka Lono Rum Club tent as the Werner Wheel spins in the background. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Alison Mosshart of the indie rock duo The Kills sings. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Ravyn Lenae and her band perform her signature R&B songs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Frances Quinlan of indie folk-rock band Hop Along performs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Babatunde Omoroga "Tunde" Adebimpe of Brooklyn-based band TV On The Radio performs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Festival attendees cheer during a performance. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Zsuzsanna Eva "ZZ" Ward plays the harmonica during one of her songs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Benjamin Booker. singer-songwriter, performs Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway A festival attendee sits in the sun, watching artists on the stage. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway An infant wears large headphones while sitting on their parent's shoulders. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Lillian McEvoy spray paints a message on the Men With Dreams interactive art piece. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Jason Kotas leaves a note on the wall of the To Write Love On Her Arms tent. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Sue Kuzela takes a seat and rests after volunteering for Big Omaha and the festival. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Festival attendees dance while State Disco performs. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Cody Rathman and Jay NeSmith of Omaha indie dance rock band State Disco perform for the second set of the first day of Maha. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Kristi Ashley, with Habitat for Humanity, works on the frame of a house set up on the festival grounds. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway A festival attendee rides the Werner Ferris Wheel. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Chris Weber of Omaha-based band Clarence Tilton, performs for the first set of the festival. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Children play on the lawn with Borsheims inflateables. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Holly Kranker, Residency Program Manager at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, adds to a community weaving art piece. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway "Morty" prepares a tray of candy apples as he has done for almost 40 years. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Brenna Grabow performs a stand-up comedy routine. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Staff at the Mangia Italiana truck prepare pies before the lunch rush. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Francesca Apper and Mordecai Morton, staff at the Laka Lono Rum Club, dance and greet festival attendees. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway The Ludwick family play cornhole. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Brandy Stephenson hands out UNO-branded sunglasses to Maha Music Festival volunteers. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway Rivers Cuomo, frontman of Weezer, performs at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway A fan creates the letter 'W' before Weezer's headlining performance at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Father John Misty performs at Maha Music Festival on Saturday. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Fans at Maha Music Festival dance as Tune-Yards performs their final song. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards delivers an electrifying performance on day two of Maha Music Festival. Mary Lawson of Mesonjixx performs at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Zach Peterson jokes with fans during OK Party Comedy at Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Maha Music Festival volunteers overlook HutchFEST in Aksarben Village. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Matthew Ratliff, skatepark manager at The Bay in Lincoln, Neb., helps a young girl skate on the half-pipe. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Marcey Yates of The Dilla Kids performs on the second day of Maha Music Festival. Photo by Mallory Bart/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share 0 Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail