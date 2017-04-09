Maha Music Festival Lineup Announced

Will Patterson

The performer lineup for the 2017 Maha Music Festival was announced on Thursday, promising an impressive array of established and blossoming performers.

Run the Jewels

This year’s headlining performance is Run the Jewels. The group is made up of the rap duo Killer Mike and El-P, who have been by publications such as Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. Maha will be just one of their many performances supporting their latest album “Run the Jewels 3,” which is available for free on their website.

Belle & Sebastian

Up next is Belle & Sebastian. This indie pop band hails from Glasgow, Scotland, and Maha will mark their first performance in Omaha. Belle & Sebastian have nine albums to their name and are expected to release another before the end of this year.

The Faint

A local favorite on this year’s Maha lineup is The Faint. The rock group traces its origins back to Omaha, one of their stops while touring in support of their latest release, Capsule:1999-2016. The album will be featuring a glimpse into The Faint’s past and a look into the future of the Omaha band.

The New Pornographers

This indie rock group formed in Vancouver, Canada in 1999. Since then the New Pornographers have released seven albums and toured North America tirelessly—including sold out shows at the Waiting Room Lounge and Slowdown venues in Omaha.

Sleigh Bells

Sleigh Bells is a pop due from Brooklyn, New York consisting of Alexis Krauss and Derek Edward Miller. Their music features Krauss’ pop vocals paired with Miller’s hard rock style. Their talent has been recognized in publications such as Rolling Stone and Spin Magazine. Sleigh Bell’s latest album, Jessica Rabbit, was self-released last year.

Built to Spill

Formed in 1992, this indie rock group comes from Boise, Idaho. Since forming they have released eight albums, featuring a variety of band members throughout the years. To this day only Doug Martsch, the band’s founder, remains the only original member in Built to Spill.

