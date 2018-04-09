Logic performs sold-out Baxter Arena show to crowd of 6,500

Megan Fabry

CONTRIBUTOR

Robert Bryson Hall II, more commonly known as Logic, performed to a sold-out crowd with a lights-and-laser style show that left fans on their feet and cheering for an encore.

Students lined up outside of Baxter Arena March 19 to buy tickets that were gone within six hours.

Logic has been praised for his blunt storytelling and raw topics that he often incorporates into his music. He performed at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for Best Music Video and Song of the Year. He sang his anti-suicide anthem “1-800-273-8255” with suicide attempt and loss survivors onstage with the message “You Are Not Alone” written on their shirts.

Maverick Productions, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s event programming organization, had planned the event for about five months and chose him because of the positive content his music expresses.

“We thought that Logic as a performer focused on not only his stage presence, but also a lot of really important issues that should be talked about on college campuses, like mental health awareness,” Maverick Productions President Jordan Beltzner said. “I think that that’s a really important issue that gets overlooked and not really sung much about and so I think his music speaks on a higher level than just performing.”

Maverick Productions focused mainly on concert details when the students returned from spring break. Beltzner said this is when jobs were assigned and minute details were discussed to ensure all members knew their responsibilities on the day of the concert.

“We are very hands on with the entire day-to-day things,” Beltzner said. “So before the concert, we are helping from anywhere with setting up to just making sure that people are getting in smoothly and just watching out for any trouble.”

Police, security and EMTs were at the ready before, during and after the concert to guarantee as few problems as possible.

Logic met with fans backstage before his performance and offered hugs and selfies to anybody who wanted one. Junior Brandon Khim said he has been listening to Logic for two years and was able to meet one of his favorite artists.

“I felt very anxiety-filled, but in a good way,” Khim said. “It’s like, meeting someone you thought you would never ever get the chance to see and it was a very special and awesome moment in my life.”

Before Logic stepped onto the stage, local singers and UNO students Maria Naylon and Preston Holmes opened for him and performed for the sold-out crowd. They were picked by Maverick Productions and approved by Logic the week before the concert. To be considered for the opener position, musicians sent videos and links to their music to Maverick Productions.

“When I found out I was going to be performing for Logic I felt panicked at first,” Naylon said. “Once I had time to let it all sink in I was super excited, but also nervous. It honestly felt like a dream to be performing in front of 6,500 people. It was an indescribable feeling.”

Logic performed tracks from his new album, Bobby Tarantino II, along with other popular songs such as “Everybody” and “Broken People.” He used chants and shout outs to pump up the crowd in between songs, keeping the energy high throughout the show.

Although Logic was only scheduled to perform for an hour, he stayed onstage for an extra 20 minutes and expressed his gratitude to fans who attended the concert. He told the crowd this concert was the first time he’s performed songs from his new album and said it was “pretty special.”

Logic starts The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour June 8 in Boston.