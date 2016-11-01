Locally, Ashford seems to be the better pick

Phil Brown

Money has poured into Nebraska’s 2016 race for the 2nd Congressional District. We’ve been bombarded by campaign advertising on both sides, some featuring the candidate’s faces, others masquerading as impartial infomercials.

A particular favorite of mine has been the commercial that suggests Brad Ashford, the incumbent Democrat running for re-election, is helping ISIS due to his vote against a measure that would cut funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.” Hilariously, the ad seriously intoned that “extremists can hide, and wait” in such cities, threatening a terror attack.

In reality, so-called “sanctuary cities,” of which Omaha is sometimes included, do little more than protect an already-vulnerable immigrant population from further oppression, out of practicality more than anything. Also in reality, sanctuary cities, according to a study released in the Washington Post, do not suffer from an increase of crime.

The suggestion that Brad Ashford is turning the Midwest into a terrorist hotbed is, obviously, laughable. But it’s the kind of underhanded tactic that boths sides have freely engaged in since the race’s start, when the Democratic party released a painfully transparent attempt to drum up support for Bacon’s primary rival in a campaign ad of their own.

Ashford’s response to the ISIS ad was indicative of his overall strategy: retreat right. He insisted that he opposed sanctuary cities, and cited his maniacal stance on the middle east, which can be boiled down to what he said after a trip to the region last year: “Kill them.”

Indeed, if Ashford has any single identifiable strategy as a Democratic candidate, it is to insist upon how conservative he is, and how Republican. His campaign ads frequently cite his abilities to “cross the aisle,” and be “bipartisan,” which in practice means he votes Republican for seemingly everything except some social issues.

Bacon, on the other hand, is an extremely typical Republican hand-picked by the Washington establishment for the job. While he cites in his advertisements a “Political Outsider” status, the term is meaningless when applied to Bacon, who has taken advantage of political connections to win key endorsements from Republican tastemakers around the country. He is a so-called Republican “Young Gun,” a designation the National Republican Congressio-nal Committee gives to their most promising acolytes, and was openly preferred by the Committee over his primary opponent, Chuck Maxwell.

The difference between the two is slight, but it is there. Ashford is an ally of the Nebraska school system, while Don Bacon supports “school choice,” a euphemism used to weaken public school systems.

Brad Ashford acknowledges that climate change is a “real, man-made environmental problem,” while Don Bacon is openly skeptical. Ashford also supported civil rights for gay couples, while Bacon agitated against the Supreme Court’s gay marriage ruling.

In this race, the candidates have little of substance to separate them. It’s frustrating to be bombarded by attack ads from both parties when they are often not far apart politically. The difference, however small it may be, is enough to indicate that Ashford is a more reasonable choice for the office than Bacon.