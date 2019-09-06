Local senator gives back to community with Ladies’ Day Out

Jimmy Carroll

CONTRIBUTOR

On Aug. 29 and 30, volunteers provided beauty services to help prepare residents of the Hillcrest Mable Rose facility, a Bellevue area senior living center, for their “senior prom.”

Sen. Carol Blood has led a group of women for approximately two years who join together to paint nails at various Sarpy County assisted living facilities for free. The program is known as “Ladies’ Day Out.” Volunteers are traditionally from the Bellevue and Papillion areas and provide manicures for both female and male residents at these facilities.

“This is a great community event, and I receive such an enthusiastic response from the members of our communities,” Blood said.

Blood said human touch and conversation can mean so much to residents, and volunteers only use a few hours of their time.

“Sen. Blood and all of her caring volunteers came in and made our residents feel so special,” said Carol Lowe, the assisted living recreation leader at the facility. “Our residents loved every minute of it.”

This year, the “Ladies’ Day Out” volunteers broadened their efforts. On the afternoon of Aug. 29, they gave manicures to about 50 residents at the facility. Then, on Aug. 30, the volunteers helped with hair and makeup, preparing the seniors for prom.

“We were thrilled to be invited to help with such an important event,” Blood said. “We definitely have an amazing community of women willing to serve others. This has been a very uplifting experience leading this group.”

For more information about “Ladies Day Out” and its efforts, contact Sen. Carol Blood at 402-517-1446 or via email at cblood@leg.ne.gov.

