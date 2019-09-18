Local clothing stores offer modern and vintage style for customers

Megan Schneider

Scout, Flying Worm Vintage, Roland Fitz and Lion’s Mane Vintage are shops located throughout the Omaha area that sell unique vintage and thrifted threads. The bright and vibrant atmospheres filled with colors make every shopping trip one to remember. All four stores are similar in the sense that they share the same variety of vintage, but each location offers a one-of-a-kind experience for customers.

Scout: Dry Goods and Trade

5018 Underwood Ave.

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On a winter day in January 2008, Scout opened its doors in the charming Dundee neighborhood. The store name was inspired by the young girl in Harper Lee’s book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Open seven days a week, Scout has mastered the art of buying, selling and trading clothing.

“They have nice sunglasses,” said Ariana Wesley-Powell. “I feel welcome there.”

The store purchases modern men’s and women’s vintage clothing and accessories from trendy and polished customers. Scout is similar to a consignment store but is referred to as a “resale” store that buys items outright from patrons.

Merchandise from the shop is repurposed in an effort to create a sustainable environment. Scout is a B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Bag) store, but has paper bags available if customers forget. The store uses a “Think Green” initiative to provide a convenient option to drop off reusable clothing. Reusing clothes helps to save natural resources, diminish pollution and restrain the emission of climate-changing greenhouse gases.

“They’re unique and reasonably priced,” said fellow customer Katie Schneider. “You don’t have to worry about someone else wearing the same thing as you when you go somewhere. Everything there is different.”

Flying Worm Vintage

1125 Jackson St.

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Live in the present, buy from the past” describes Flying Worm Vintage quite well. The shop is known to be a place for Omaha’s largest selection of vintage clothing. Customers can find a variety of items ranging from $20 to $50 on the Depop app.

The store is looking for classic items like old motorcycle brands, flight jackets or military clothing. Women’s dresses from the 1940s to 1950s, vintage skirts and fur and leather jackets are also pieces the store is interested in. In addition, Flying Worm Vintage is on the hunt for midcentury furniture, jewelry, hats, watches and ads for old clothing brands.

Contact store owner Joe Dempsey via email at sales@gimmickclothing.com or call 402-880-8756 to sell your vintage threads.

Roland Fitz

1433 S 13th St.

Open Tuesday-Thursday 12 to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old and thrifted clothing can be found at Roland Fitz in downtown Omaha. The motto “shop differently, dress loudly” depicts the style of the store perfectly. Customers are able to create a sustainable wardrobe on a feasible budget.

Roland Fitz offers a rotating wardrobe subscription service that comes from a curated a collection of over 10,000 vintage clothes. When a customer subscribes to a monthly rotating wardrobe, they get to choose from pieces that they adore. Clothing ranges from $10 to $100, meaning that an individual can take home between $100 to $2,000 worth of clothes at half the retail price.

The subscription allows customers to use the clothes for 31 days and purchase any items they love with a 20% off members discount. By the 32nd day, the remaining items need to be washed and returned. After all items are dropped off, it’s time to repeat the process for next month’s wardrobe.

Roland Fitz is a business that cares about the environment.

Their sustainable initiative states: “No more buying new clothes every season, no more growing tired of your wardrobe, and most importantly no more contributing to the second-most environmentally harmful industry out there, fast fashion.”

Lion’s Mane Vintage

6107 Maple St.

Open Tuesday-Friday 12 to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. and closed Monday.

The Lion’s Mane Vintage store has made a vintage shopper’s dreams come true since opening its doors in 2012. Located in the heart of the Benson district, the shop is full of unique clothing, accessories and home decor. Each item is selected for its pristine condition, uniqueness and relevance to current industry trends.

An “eclectic mix of old and new” describes the type of clothing a customer can expect to find at the shop. If you want to look like a Bohemian goddess or luxe downtown queen from the 1960s, take a trip down memory lane at the Lion’s Mane.

