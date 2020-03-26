Letter to the Editor: Student Government elections are coming up

Trenton Behr

CHIEF ELECTION COMMISSIONER

Hello UNO Students,

The Student Government Election Commission would like to update you all on the current election schedule and announcements. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the mode of communication to votes and candidates has had to shift. Nevertheless, democracy is a vital part of our society, so that is why transparency is key during this time. The following are critical dates for the Student Government Elections.

1) Presidential Debate: April 6, 2020

2) Election Date: April 8, 2020

On April 6, the two presidential candidates along with their running mates will participate in a first of its kind Zoom/Facebook Live Presidential Debate. This will go live on the Student Government Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. on April 6.

Also, April 8 is the official election date. Please set your calendars and reminders to go vote for your respective college senator, as well as President/Regent and Vice President through Engage.

The Election Commission appreciates everyone’s flexibility in this time, and we hope to see you on the Facebook Live video for the Presidential Debate.

Stay safe and Go MAVS!

