Letter to the editor: Response to groupthink article

To the Editor,

I read with interest the Opinion Column of my former calculus student, Andrew Bartholet, in this week’s Gateway.

He makes three good suggestions about how to be sufficiently well informed to avoid GroupThink. His first suggestion is to read as much as possible. I would strengthen that to reading different points of view.

For example, with regard to current affairs and politics in the U.S., read both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, the two best newspapers in the country. When they disagree on policy matters, as they often do, then further investigate why.

That is the way to be really well informed!

Jack Heidel,

UNO Mathematics Department

