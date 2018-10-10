NewsPhotosUncategorized Through the Lens: Trump Rally Oct 10, 2018 0 172 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Trump Rally 1 of 29 Attendees wave to the press pen. Photo by Maria Nevada Dane Schmitt and Lena Schlegelmilch drove from UNK to protest. Photo by Will Patterson A father takes a photo of his son wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. Photo by Maria Nevada Amanda. Photo by Jessica Wade Members of the audience bow their heads in prayer. Photo by Maria Nevada A woman clutches a Trump banner to her chest during the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo by Maria Nevada Tyler Miller. Photo by Will Patterson. Ana Wittkopp is hugged by a classmate. Photo by Maria Nevada Audience members hold up their signs. Photo by Maria Nevada Fr. Carlos Borja, a teacher at Mater Dei Academy and UNO alumnus, poses with students of the school. Photo by Maria Nevada Trump fans hold up a banner with Trump's image to a cheering audience. Photo by Maria Nevada A volunteer escorts Congressman Don Bacon to his VIP seat. Photo by Maria Nevada Audience members clap and cheer. Photo by Maria Nevada A woman stares ahead while holding up a "Women for Trump" sign. Photo by Maria Nevada Male staffers and volunteers holler and laugh at a joke the president made disparaging a female candidate. Photo by Maria Nevada An attendee holds up a sign with the president's new slogan "Promises Made, Promises Kept." Photo by Maria Nevada A young child crawls on the floor as their guardians watch the speech. Photo by Maria Nevada The "spillover" attendees stand in the wet grass, watching a screen. Photo by Maria Nevada UNO alumnus Emilio Herrera gave a brief speech to protesters. Photo Jessica Wade. A protestor holds up their sign. Photo by Maria Nevada Protestors call out to the exiting rally attendees. Photo by Maria Nevada A rally attendee takes a photo of the protestors while laughing at them. Photo by Maria Nevada A woman raises a fist as the rally ends. Photo by Maria Nevada Governor Pete Ricketts is surrounded by supporters. Photo by Maria Nevada Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Republican Party chairman, shrugs. Photo by Maria Nevada A young woman poses for a selfie against the crowd. Photo by Maria Nevada Attendees strain to get photos of the president on their phones. Photo by Maria Nevada Attendees turn to the press pen and yell at the cameras. Photo by Maria Nevada A man gives a thumbs-down gesture. Photo by Maria Nevada IMG_2142.TRIMIMG_2148 Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share 0 Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail