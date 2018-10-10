Through the Lens: Trump Rally

View this post on Instagram

MEET THE MEMBERS // This is Jessica Wade, the Editor-in-Chief of the Gateway. Major: Journalism + Media Communications Year: Senior Key Gateway takeaway: "I’ve been on staff for 3 years. Being a part of an independent newspaper that gives voice to the UNO community has been an incredible experience. It’s an honor to be Editor in Chief of the Gateway and to work with such a talented and driven staff." -JW 📰 stay tuned for more staff features!