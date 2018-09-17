NewsPhotos Through the lens: NeighborFest 2018 Sep 17, 2018 0 27 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photos by Maria Philomena Nevada/the Gateway NeighborFest 2018 1 of 20 Vendor tents line a street blocked off to allow community members to stroll and shop. Attendees watch members of the Pleasant Green Marching Saints perform. An attendee films President of the Omaha City Council Ben Gray give a speech. Annabelle Abisset interacts with youth at the Civic Nebraska “mobile maker space.” Paige Reitz, Deputy Directorat the Union for Contemporary Arts, makes pins to hand out to attendees. A “Black Votes Matter” sign is placed near the stage. Gray gives a speech. Members of ToonZ Squad perform. Terrence Haynes of Big G's Fillet hands a customer their order. Members of Pleasant Green Marching Saints perform a routine. Peter Lieven, volunteer with Mode Shift Omaha, helps Lasha Goodwin with her bike at the Mode Shift bicycle assistance tent. A Benson First Friday sign invites attendees to mark their neighborhoods on an interactive art piece. Julie Smith and Mike McGuire of ONE Omaha staff their tent. Amina Fall, owner of restaurant Ami’s Kitchen, and Estee Lokossou serve Senegalese cuisine. A child plays with chalk. The Umoja Choir sing and dance onstage. Community members prepare to cycle around the neighborhood. Interactive art pieces stand ready. Alajia McKizia stands by her interactive community art piece as attendees add to the work. Edna Brooks, volunteer at Benson Plant Rescue, prepares plants to be sold. Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share 0 Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail