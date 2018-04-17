Author Lee Child speaks with UNO students

Maria Philomena Nevada

Author Lee Child sat down with University of Nebraska at Omaha students at a question and answer session at the Weber Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday before his event at the Baxter Arena.

Child was in town for the annual Marion Marsh Brown Writers Lecture Series honoring Marion Marsh Brown, a prolific writer who taught English at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The lecture series has brought authors such as Cheryl Strayed and John Grisham to the university.

Lee Child is a pen name for the British author James D. “Jim” Grant. Child wasn’t always known as the author of the commercially successful Jack Reacher novels. It took the loss of a media job for him to start writing The Killing Floor, his debut novel.

“My main message today was ‘don’t worry,'” Child said. “You know, if it doesn’t pan out this year or next year, or in five years – don’t worry about it. Just wait and keep reading and it will happen one day.”

Child took questions from students, answering them in detail.

Liam Al-Hindi, a sophomore studying creative writing and English, has read some of Child’s work before.

“I read [his work] when I was a lot younger,” Al-Hindi said. “I would say that he was one of the authors who has influenced me most.”

Anna Huliska, an elementary education major, had never heard of Child or his work before.

“It’s important to learn to get something out of it,” Huliska said, referring to the event. “To discover things that are outside of your major.”

Authors who speak at the Marion Marsh Brown Lecture Series are always asked to sit down with students for a “master class.”

“We always want the author to get in front of the students and talk about the craft,” said Michael Hilt, interim dean of the College of Fine Arts and Media.

“My favorite part is the energy” Child said, on speaking to students. “As you know, everything is possible. Your whole life is ahead of you.”

