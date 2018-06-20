LA Dodgers Clayton Kershaw to make Minor League appearance in Omaha Saturday

Marissa Woolard

Omaha- The Omaha Storm Chasers will be facing on the MLB’s top pitchers on the baseball mound Saturday night.

The Dodgers have added another checkpoint for Clayton Kershaw to clear on his return from the 10-day disabled list. Kershaw will pitch in the minor-league rehabilitation game on Saturday for the triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw is expected to make a four-inning, 60-pitch appearance Saturday night. If he completes the game without incident, the team will activate him next week in the rotation, manager Dave Roberts indicated.

The process has led to Kershaw pitching on Saturday in Omaha against the Storm Chasers,

Kansas City’s triple-A affiliate. Kershaw has faced the same organization in his lone rehab outing as he returned from a back injury last summer.

Kershaw has only pitched once since the beginning of May suffering with bicep tendinitis before suffering a recurrence of a strained muscle in his lower back earlier this year.

The game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. first pitch. You can head over to the Storm Chasers website to buy tickets for Saturday night’s game.

