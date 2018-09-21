Kavanaugh’s confirmation controversy reveals the left’s hypocrisy

Ryan Jaeckel

In the history of our country, when confirming a Supreme Court Justice nominee, the votes for have outweighed those against.

It hasn’t mattered who the president was, what party he was aligned with or the “political background” of the nominee, they have been confirmed; well all except Judge Robert H. Bork, who was nominated by Reagan.

That confirmation vote was 42-58. Nominations after him were confirmed but only a few by a large margin: Justice Kennedy 97-0; Justice Souter 90-9; Justice Thomas 52-48; Justice Ginsberg 96-3; Justice Breyer 87-9; Justice Roberts 78-22; Alito 58-42; Sotomayor 68-31; Kagan 63-37; and Gorsuch 54-45. Those that were confirmed by a narrow margin, were nominated by Republican presidents.

On July 9 when President Trump announced Judge Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court Justice nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, the first words we heard from the left were, “RESIST!” before looking at Kavanaugh’s record. Those watching and in attendance for the hearing on Capitol Hill saw that first hand.

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-I.A., the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, opened the confirmation hearing by welcoming Kavanaugh and his family, but was unable to finish before Senator Kamala Harris of California interrupted, repeatedly saying, “Mr. Chairman! I’d like to be recognized!”

The reason for the interruption was to postpone the hearing for a later time until the committee could review the documents, that “were given last night,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-C.T., then asked to adjourn after feeling his Democratic colleagues would not be recognized, after which there was an applause.

The hypocrisy of all of this, is after President Trump made the announcement, Senate Democrats said they would not confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The hearing continued as planned but included multiple interruptions from those in attendance. Capitol Police arrested 70 people on the first day and 73 on the second day, according to CNN.

The disruptions were organized by Senate Democrats over Labor Day weekend by conference call between the senators which outlined ways to disrupt the hearing by either a walk-out, skipping or other means, according to Politico.

The main highlight of the hearings was the back and forth of Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-T.X., over senate rules and documents.

Sen. Booker, during day three of the hearing, threatened to release committee confidential documents that pertained to Judge Kavanaugh. Booker said he felt the emails had nothing to do with national security and that they shouldn’t be withheld from the public.

Because of this threat, Sen. Cornyn reminded Booker that this would break Senate rules, with the potential of an expulsion from the United States Senate. Booker continued by saying, “I am knowingly violating the rules. I am releasing committee confidential documents.

Cornyn responded saying, “Running for President is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate or of confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to.”

Besides saying “bring it,” in response of the senate rule being read to him, what caught the eye of everyone was him saying, “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an I am Spartacus moment.”

What Booker didn’t hear was that the documents in question were to be made to the public and was told by Bill Burck, who provided the Bush Administration documents, and was told by Sen. Grassley’s office before the hearing resumed on day three, according to CNN.

This was nothing more of a “look at me” moment and an attempt to get ahead of his Democrat colleagues by announcing his intent to run for president in 2020.

Kavanaugh was grilled by Democrats mostly on his view of the Mueller Investigation, his thoughts on racism in the country and if Roe v. Wade should be turned over. Kavanaugh dodged these questions by saying that he is independent as a judge.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., closed by quoting former Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on her “litmus test” of nominating a Supreme Court Justice by saying, “they need to defend women’s rights and protect Roe v. Wade.”

Graham then compared the nomination of Judge Stephen Breyer by President Clinton to Trump nominating Kavanaugh by saying, “It didn’t bother anybody for Clinton to nominate Breyer while he was under investigation.”

He then closed by quoting Joe Biden, when Biden used an article written by Kavanaugh during the Clinton Impeachment Trial that said a sitting president should not be indicted and even spoke highly of it.

If anything this hearing showed, it is that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will still be confirmed as a member of the United States Supreme Court, the Democrats are hypocritical and that the 2018 Midterms will be hot.

