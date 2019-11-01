Jimmy Carroll

CONTRIBUTOR

Halloween is here—read this article if you so dare.

Halloween is the time of year to dress up in scary costumes, buy a ton of candy for “trick-or-treaters” and go to “spooktacular” haunted houses.

Is Halloween underrated or overrated? It’s a debatable question. Halloween dates back about 2,000 years as a Celtic festival. It is top 10 for most celebrated holiday, with Christmas at the top. Let’s look at what Halloween has to offer.

“Trick-or-Treat” anyone? I’m craving a Reese’s and Skittles at the moment. I can remember going around my neighborhood while attempting to get great candy or even goofy accessories. I feel like a kid again every Halloween, and there’s no better feeling than that.

I think everyone can recall “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – a kid-friendly film about the Halloween season. It’s such a classic.

Who doesn’t love carving crazy faces into pumpkins? Pumpkin carving has nearly become a competition with some families. I have seen some pretty awesome designs and somewhat ridiculous designs. It’s all for the bragging rights.

Furthermore, the different scary lawn sets people put out to really scare people is something else. I’ve seen it all—from fake graveyards, to a fake hand in a candy bucket, to witches on brooms.

Haunted houses are still a trend every Halloween. To me, people go to every haunted house they possibly can. Most haunted houses in Omaha are very scary and make you jump out of your shoes. I will say haunted houses are underrated and are only getting better.

So, which is better: Scary Acres, Mystery Manor or others? I’ll leave it to you to decide.

Watching Halloween movies is quite the treat. The 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” comes to mind. It may not be the most enjoyable film, but it shows the spirit of Halloween by using three goofy witches. I think scary/thriller movies catch audiences more. Movies with obnoxious clowns, such as “IT” are quite the scare.

Halloween parties are underrated. It’s surprising that people think “it’s not cool” to go trick-or-treating and have parties. Honestly, I know plenty of adults who still host Halloween parties for kids and older adults. Who doesn’t love parties during Halloween? You get to wear funny costumes and scare others for fun.

It reminds me of “The Office” Halloween episode. Creed just has blood spattered on his nice shirt and Dwight just wears a giant pumpkin on his head. In the words of Michael Scott: “Halloween should be a day in which we honor monsters and not be mad at each other.”

Out of everything, Halloween is a great time in the fall just to be with your loved ones. What better way than to make a weekend (or weekday) trip to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch. Sitting in a wide-open acreage in Gretna, Nebraska, is Vala’s. It includes a great fall breeze, caramel apples and plenty of sweet treats. Vala’s is popular for the city of Omaha and Gretna.

Whether Halloween is underrated or overrated, that’s up to you. Regardless, the fall season is always an amazing time of year for just about anyone who likes bundling up and staying warm.

Have a fang-tastic Halloween.

