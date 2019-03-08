International Women’s Day celebrates the many victories in women’s history

Megan Schneider

CONTRIBUTOR

March 8 marks International Women’s Day (IWD), a day to acknowledge the accomplishments of women throughout history.

The public holiday is “a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to the IWD website. The day requests for a specific call-to-action, which is to advance gender equality for all.

The first IWD was held in 1911 and the day gathered support from over a million individuals in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria. Today, the holiday celebrates all women throughout the globe. “Make IWD your day – every day,” states internationalwomensday.com.

People can follow along by posting their own photos or messages by using #IWD2019 via social media. An individual can pose with their “hands out” to show a strong call-to-action for others to build a balanced world for women.

The day champions unity, celebration and action at both a local and global level. The colors that signify IWD are purple and green. Purple symbolizes women, justice and dignity. Green is a symbol of hope for the female population.

The global campaign theme for this year is #BalanceforBetter. The hashtag and theme celebrate a gender-balanced world that works together. The 2019 campaign will run throughout the year and won’t end on IWD.

“Balance is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue,” according to the IWD website.

It’s important to have gender equity in the boardroom, our government and in media coverage. Everyone is able to create a gender-balanced world by collectively taking action and responsibility.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, just announced her plan for IWD this year. Kensington palace revealed that she will be included in a special panel discussion with female leaders and activists to talk about women’s issues on March 8, according to People.

King’s College London will host the event for students and young leaders. Her Royal Highness will discuss and highlight the importance of the day, limitations within employment and other obstacles that affect women empowerment, according to a statement from the palace.

Apple also announced that the company will recognize IWD throughout March by honoring the work of female developers, entrepreneurs, musicians and artists, according to Apple’s newsroom.

“Women have earned the opportunity to have our ideas shape the future,” stated Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives.

Apple store visitors can attend over 60 sessions in the company’s “Made by Women” series in select stores worldwide. The hope for the special series is to inspire the next generation to take their passions and dreams to the next level with a hands-on approach.

IWD will commemorate the achievement of women, increase awareness against bias and take an initiative to provide equality for a better, balanced world.

The time is now to do as much as possible to create gender equality in the world. Women are strong-willed people who have come a long way, and they will continue to accomplish so much more in the years to come.

