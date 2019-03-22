Interim suspension of Pike lifted by university

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

According to an email sent by University Communications, the interim suspension of the Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) Delta Chi chapter at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) has been lifted as an internal investigation into the chapter continues. Following UNO standard procedures, the suspension as a registered student organization began Jan. 16, 2019 in response to reports of cultural and environmental concerns involving possible violations of university policy.

“At this time, no further information is available. General outcomes for the chapter will be shared at the conclusion of the investigation. Matters of individual student discipline are protected by federal law and cannot be released.” The email stated.

Dean of Student Affairs Cathy Pettid gave this statement when the investigation was first reported by the Gateway: “Following our standard procedures, we took the interim action of suspending the Delta Chi Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha while we conduct an internal investigation into reports of possible violations of our student code of conduct. Our top priority is ensuring a safe and positive learning experience for all UNO students. Review processes–like this one–are an important part of that mission.”

Pettid, as well as Associate Director of Student Involvement Dustin Wolfe, Director of Conduct and Community Standards Trenton Fredericksen and Assistant to the Chancellor for Equity, Access and Diversity Charlotte Russell have denied to confirm the reason for the investigation.

The university also denied an open records request submitted by the Gateway, denying access to “a complaint; a notice of investigation; and an email to the respondent.”

Pike President Matt Johnson also declined to comment on the investigation.

The Pike Memphis Office responded to an information request, stating: “The Chapter is currently on interim suspension by the school for alleged violation. Moreover, the Fraternity supports the action taken by the Chapter to suspend the individual member alleged to be involved in this incident.”

The Gateway is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the internal investigation.

Comments

comments