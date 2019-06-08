Indecent exposure incident reported at JPII Newman Center

Kamrin Baker

This story was last updated at 11:53 a.m. on June 8, 2019.

Friday night at 10:13 p.m., an individual entered the John Paul II Newman Center residence hall, an off-campus housing facility near UNO that is owned by the Archdiocese of Omaha, and exposed himself to resident assistants, according to an Omni Alert sent out to students at 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Another alert, sent three minutes later, informed students to be on the lookout for the suspect, a black male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen running southbound on South 71st Street towards Hampton Inn.

In an email to Newman Hall residents, resident manager Lauren Hankes said “the unwanted guest only made it through one set of doors at the front entrance before running out and away from our property.”

“At Newman Hall, your safety is of the upmost importance,” Hankes said in the email. “UNO Security patrols our building and property and does a tremendous job ensuring that unwelcome guests cannot come back. Our staff is also dedicated to vigilance, especially during hours when the front door is unlocked. In fact, the front door is never left unattended while unlocked.”

Saturday at 10:25 a.m., UNO’s Department of Public Safety sent students a timely warning follow-up summarizing the incident and encouraging students to take extra safety precautions and know their resources.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime should contact UNODPS at 402-554-2648 or Omaha Police at 402-444-5636.

