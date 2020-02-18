Inaugural conference to promote and support the LGBTQIA2S+ community

Courtney Sidzyik

CONTRIBUTOR

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands announced that their MOBILIZE conference will take place on March 26 to promote equitable, inclusive and affirming services and supports to the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The conference will be from 8 to 6 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center, located in Omaha at 1502 Cuming St.

MOBILIZE will give nonprofit leaders, board members, service providers, educators and other attendees the information and tools they need to improve and expand their services. Breakout sessions will feature topics including creating inclusive workplaces and affirming services, working with youth and legal issues.

The conference will also feature spoken-word and small group performances from student organizations Louder Than a Bomb and the Rose Theater’s Pride Players, with keynote speaker Precious Brady-Davis. Brady-Davis is an award-winning diversity advocate, communications professional and public speaker who currently serves as the Central Region Communications Manager for the Beyond Coal Campaign at Sierra Club.

The lack of knowledge about LGBTQIA2S+ communities within the broader Omaha community is a possible reason for a disconnect between LGBTQIA2S+ people and the broader community, according to The Equality Fund Strengths and Needs Assessment.

Tom Elser, The Equality Fund Chair, said:

“I am so pleased that Nonprofit Association of the Midlands will host a conference aimed at serving and supporting the LGTBQIA+ community. We [Equality Fund] asked nonprofits throughout the area for their input, and we found that many of them want more education. They are looking for ways to engage our community and create inclusive places.”

Tickets are $50 each and include lunch, refreshments throughout the day and evening drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at https://www.nonprofitam.org/page/Mobilize.

Scholarships and group discounts are available upon request. Please email Rosey Higgs at Rosey@nonprofitam.org with any additional inquiries.

