In Memoriam: Gateway pet fish ‘Press’ dies

Cassie Wade

NEWS EDITOR

DISCLAIMER.THE TOPICS AND ISSUES COVERED IN THIS EDITION ARE NOT REAL NEWS.

… HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY.

Preston I “Press” Jan. 1, 2017 – Mar. 1, 2017 preceded in death by members of his Pet Co fish family. Survived by his Gateway staff family: Josie Loza, Jared Kennedy, Sophie Ford, Amy Nielsen, Connor Bebe, Will Patterson, Jessica Wade, Megan Wade, Cassie Wade and fish cousin, Preston II.

A celebration of life was held Mar. 2 before Press I was laid to rest in the Eppley Administration Building.

“While you may have only brightened our office with your beautiful blue fins for a day, we will cherish your memory forever in our hearts. You will always inspire us to keep the “Press” running.

Blub blub blub (We love you),”

-The Gateway Staff

