Humane Society sale prompts people to adopt instead of shop

Kat O’Connor

Contributor

For a facility that houses all animals with nowhere else to go, it’s no wonder that the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) is under renovation.

The renovation that is taking place is the main adoption center. Instead of housing the animals in the construction zone, NHS has moved them into other buildings on the property, prompting a sale to help each animal get to their forever home as quickly as possible.

Pam Wiese, the vice president of PR and marketing for NHS explained the reasoning behind this sale.

“Due to the constricted space, the more animals we can get adopted out, the more animals we can move in,” Wiese said.

Cats older than six months are free, and kittens under six months are two for one at $75. Dogs older than one year are $50, and turtles and hamsters are free.

University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) junior Anna Jungck and her family adopted a fluffy black schnauzer and poodle mix named Geneva from NHS back in 2009.

Jungck grew up with Geneva and considers her adopted dog a part of the family. She said that working with NHS was better than shopping around.

“We wanted to give another dog a forever home and find a companion for our other dog, so we frequently checked the website until we found a good fit,” Jungck said.

But, since they adopted in 2009, the rate of animals coming into NHS has grown. On Aug. 20, 2019, NHS announced on Facebook that they adopted out 288 animals the previous week. This included 170 cats, 182 dogs and 34 critters. However, that same week 640 animals came into NHS, including 261 cats, 182 dogs and 197 critters.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states on their website that approximately 6.5 million animals enter shelters in the United States each year. Jungck’s family wanted to gift a dog the second chance of happiness.

“NHS is the easiest way to avoid puppy mills and help a pet that needs a home,” Jungck said. “Plus,you get a best friend out of the deal.”

Wiese expressed that now is a better time than any to realize the importance of adopting, rather than shopping.

“There is always a need for these animals to go somewhere and providing these animals a forever home comes full circle,” Wiese said. “It is truly a wonderful way to help the animals in our community.”

Our community has a constant need for these animals to be taken care, and some students in our immediate community at UNO have stepped up to the plate.

UNO sophomore Justine Goodwin adopted a short-haired American cat named Alley, who she grew up with.

“I would recommend adopting from a shelter rather than the breeder because for me it taught me how to care for an animal,” Goodwin said. “It’s really rewarding, the bond I have with my cat, and it is something I want others to have with their pets.”

Goodwin and her cat Alley bonded throughout her childhood. Alley was with her every time she was sick or feeling down and always comforted her, making her feel better.

“Adopting an animal changed my life. I am an only child and having my cat in my life let me know that I wasn’t alone,” Goodwin said.

There is no end in sight for this sale at NHS, but the time to act is now—gain a forever best friend and make room for more animals joining the NHS community by adopting.

Animals available to adopt are visible online at the Humane Society website, nehumanesociety.org/adopt/. The adoption center is located on Fort Street in Omaha. Adoption hours are 12-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Comments

comments