How to wrap a gift: A step-by-step guide

Leta Lohrmeyer

DIGITAL EDITOR

The holiday season is upon us! You’ve already done the hard work of picking out the perfect presents for all your loved ones. Now it’s time to tackle the next challenge—wrapping those gifts. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a classic gift wrap look. Follow these instructions, and in no time you’ll be wrapping presents like a pro!

Supplies

Wrapping paper

Scissors

Tape

A bow or ribbon

Step 1: Measure the paper

Measure out the amount of paper needed. It helps to fold on side of paper over and copy the same on the other side. Remember its always better to have too much paper than too little.

Step 2: Cut paper

Enjoy the satisfying glide of the scissors. Feel free to trim off any excess.

Step 3: Fold and Tape

Flip the box over so the seams of the paper and tape are on the bottom. Fold the paper over tightly and place a piece of tape in the middle. Repeat with the other side.

Step 4: Fold Ends

Fold down the paper over the edges of the box. Make sharp creases on the parallel sides of paper.

Step 5: Create triangle folds

Take the creased edge and wrap it against the box. Tape it down. Repeat with the other side. This is like folding a paper airplane and it should create a triangle tail.

Step 6: Fold Triangle Tail

Fold the triangle tail against the box and tape it down. You might have to fold or tuck some paper to make it look like a clean, sharp triangle. In the end, it will look similar to an envelope design. Now repeat steps 4-6 on the other side of the package.

Step 7: Decorate!

Add a bow or some ribbon to finish off your classic gift wrap. Viola!

BONUS

Create a name tag from scraps of leftover wrapping paper. Fold a scrap in half, write the name and use tape to attach it to the gift.

ALTERNATE

For an affordable and recyclable alternative to wrapping paper, you can also use newspaper!

Comments

comments