Hoodie Allen rocks another sold out Omaha show



Jenna Hynek

CONTRIBUTOR

The most intense song Hoodie Allen played Monday night at the Slowdown was called “Two Lips.”

Being the cocky music junkie I am, I figured I would be one of few people to remember the lyrics of the 2013 jam—but I was entirely wrong. The crowd began to sway together as Hoodie Allen played an acoustic version of the song and voices of the audience united into a symphony of support and fandom for him.

It was an important moment in the show when everything Hoodie has preached on his social media came together. He has always taken a very intense stance on the fan experience—always trying to make it a unique and personal one for every person who attends his shows.

“My goal is to make you guys feel as connected to me as possible, and give a level of fan interaction and access that nobody else comes close to,” Hoodie Allen said on his website referencing his fan club called “The Mob.”

He completely nailed it.

The audience was given a spiritual experience which not only connected them to Hoodie as he performed, but also connected them with other fans standing beside them. Hoodie Allen em-bodies and emphasizes the most underestimated quality of music: its ability to bring people together.

As the audience sang “Two Lips” in unison, the vibe of the room shifted from the party environment it started with to a feeling of belonging to something bigger than ourselves—almost like a family. It didn’t matter that the girl next to you was swinging her ponytail in your face the whole night or that the guy in front of you was 6 feet 4 inches and blocking your view because Hoodie Allen provided a passionate show for everyone.

He went as far as to be at his own merchandise table as the doors opened to meet his fans and sign every piece of paper, napkin and (almost) any body part they asked. His charismatic vibe as he was talking was incredibly humble and friendly as he apologized for every tweet he didn’t get a chance to reply to—promis-ing specific hashtags so he could remember to message them later.

Not only does he make the experience personal, but it’s also a giant party. The song “Sushi” was complete with air guns that shot (sadly) fake hundred-dollar bills as Hoodie belted the lyrics “I’ve been working hard to get this paper.” Which of course, sent the crowd into a practical mosh pit of people leaving no mercy to snag a free souvenir.

There was also cake thrown into the top balcony during “Cake Boy” which instigated a side conversation between Hoodie and his guitar player about a possible contract to the New York Jets by how far he threw the cake. Afterwards, Hoodie rode an inflatable raft on a sea of hands from the audience during “All My Friends,” giving fans an opportunity to see him up close.

The show ended with his No. 1 song on Spotify, “No Interruption,” with an explosion of confetti that covered the crowd. Hoodie stood on stage smiling and looked out to the crowd as though he was embracing and soaking in the amount of love and support in the room as the crowd sang every word to his song so he didn’t have to. He snapped back into his performing mode as his band and he grabbed water bottles and sprayed the audience a signature finale of his shows.

It’s no wonder why Hoodie Allen has sold out all four of his shows in Omaha, his character and the atmosphere he creates is addicting to be around. It creates a die-hard fan base that continues to grow every time he comes to Omaha. We can’t wait to see you here again, Hoodie.

