Other happenings around the world that the mainstream media news cycle has glossed over

Will Patterson

OPINON EDITOR

The mainstream news outlets have been clogged with the same few stories the past couple weeks. As the Kavanaugh controversies and Donald Trump’s day-to-day affairs have dominated the news cycle, other major events have been taking place across the globe with little to no coverage. Here are some the biggest stories that haven’t been on your radar:

1) Yemen’s civil war is continuing to wreak havoc. Often overlooked by American news outlets, the Yemen civil war has been raging since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition has raised concerns from humanitarian groups for recklessness military efforts and killing civilians. Humanitarian efforts have called for a stop to all arms selling to Saudi Arabia due to the conflict.

2) The Chinese government is keeping thousands of Muslims in re-education camps with the intention of having these citizens abandon Islam. People in these camps belong to ethnic minorities, and the regions have long been associated with anti-Beijing sentiment. The camps mark a significant move by the Chinese government to further control religion in the nation.

3) Local elections are heating up across the nation as November approaches. There is a strong possibility that the House could switch to Democrat control. This would bring an end to the complete Republican control of Congress. The Senate is far less likely to switch under Democrat control, ensuring that the Republican party will still have a firm grip on policy making.

4) Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai met with Republican lawmakers about bias concerns. Some Republican politicians—including President Donald Trump—have voiced suspicions that Google is intentionally giving higher priority to left-leaning publications in Google searches.

Additionally, Google is considering reentering the Chinese market, which would require they add government enforced censorship. The decision to rejoin the Chinese internet would signify the company’s willingness to comply with strict government rules.

Comments

comments