The Greatway: UNO cheerleader says ‘yes’ at Creighton game

In the effort to promote positivity and trust surrounding journalism, the Gateway aims to write a series of good news stories throughout the year. Titled “the Greatway,” we hope to establish a foundation of service and pride in the UNO community. If you know anyone doing something great on campus, drop us a line at our Facebook page!

University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) cheerleader Kayleigh Hascall added a little more sparkle to her uniform the other night when her now-fiancé Easton Hanson popped the question– and she said yes.

The evening of Aug. 11 was just like any other start to the men’s soccer season, as the Mavericks geared up to play the Creighton Bluejays. While some rookie members of the cheer team were starting their careers at UNO, they all had a few tricks up their sleeves, preparing a surprise for their teammate.

“This was all thanks to my sorority sisters, cheer team and coach, the Mav Maniacs, and so many other amazing pieces that went into this puzzle,” Hascall said. “I suspected Easton was planning on proposing the following night at dinner. My sorority sisters know me too well and knew I wanted to be surprised. So that day, they called Easton, and got him on board for this new idea. They worked with my cheer coach and arranged how the game would play out.”

Hascall said the team even got the professional sports photographer in on the plan so the couple would have photos to remember their special moment.

“When I got to the game, I walked past my friends and down to the area we cheer in. I cheered the whole first half clueless about what my friends had planned,” Hascall said. “Right before the second half, my coach had us turn around and get ready to cheer. That’s when he snuck up on me took a knee and proposed. I was so surprised all I could say was, ‘I thought this was tomorrow.'”

SHE SAID YES!!! We are so happy for our beautiful teammate Kayleigh. She’s getting married!!! He is so lucky to have you for the rest of his life Kayleigh ❤️❤️ That rock thooo 😍😍 eeeepp!!! #shesaidyes💍 #soccerproposal #cheerleaderproposal #engaged #GoMavs pic.twitter.com/C17cPaKHVh — UNO CHEER TEAM (@cheer_uno) August 12, 2018

Although it wasn’t the romantic dinner date Hascall had expected, the couple shared the milestone with the entire student section, prompted by the Maverick Maniacs to chant ‘she said yes!’

Hascall and Hanson met in their hometown of Kearney, Neb. and have been together for six years. Hascall said they are aiming for a summer wedding, as they pursue their own individual career goals in the meantime. Hascall plans to apply for law school as she finishes up her senior year at UNO, and Hanson works for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

“He [Easton] treats me like a princess,” Hascall said. “I know I’m spoiled, and I do not deserve everything he does for me.”

And with that, it’s hard to believe Hascall and Hanson will live anything but happily ever after.

