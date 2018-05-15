The Gateway to participate in Omaha Gives! campaign

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s student-run newspaper The Gateway, will participate as one of the many nonprofits represented in the annual Omaha Gives! charity event on May 23.

Omaha’s 6th annual 24-hour charitable challenge, Omaha Gives! creates opportunity for impactful donations to organizations that truly make a difference in the community. The Gateway was selected to be among the 1,000 local nonprofits participating this year.

A donation to The Gateway will give countless college students newsroom experience at the 105-year-old college newspaper in the fields of communication, public relations, photography, videography, graphic arts, marketing and journalism in its entirety.

•The Gateway on average has about 35 student members, which consist of editors, copy editors, writers, photographers, graphic designers, and videographers.

•Professional Development – Omaha World-Herald’s Chris Burbach is the Gateway’s working professional advisor, who meets with the staff weekly to give critiques and advice for the paper – and is always available to answer any student journalism questions.

•Lunch and Learn Series – The Gateway hosts workshops throughout the academic year by bringing in journalism, communication and public relations professionals from the area on weekdays to teach the Gateway staff and other interested students about trends in their respective fields.

•Mentorship – The Gateway partners its staff members with a community professional in their chosen career path. The mentorship program has led to many opportunities, including internships, freelance positions, and prospective jobs.

•Community Engagement – The Gateway hosts an annual holiday book drive to encourage literacy at Jackson Elementary School, near 31st and Leavenworth Streets. The staff collected and delivered more than 500 books to the school on Dec. 15.

•Campus Engagement – Each semester the Gateway hosts a “News and Brews” event where we hand out hot chocolate and coffee to students along with a copy of the campus newspaper as a way to meet the student editors.

•Business partnerships – The Gateway partners with local businesses to offer special discounts for students.

•Run the Press 5K – The Gateway hosts an annual “Run the Press” fundraising 5K to promote the importance of news and fitness.

To learn more about Omaha Gives! or to make a donation, please visit https://www.omahagives.org/thegateway/overview.

