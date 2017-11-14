Gateway hosts holiday book drive for elementary students

Josie Loza

PUBLICATIONS MANAGER

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to donate their new or gently-used children’s books (appropriate for 4th through 6th grade) to help further literacy skills of students at Jackson Elementary School.

Jackson is a small but mighty school made up of a 235 dual-language students from prekindergarten through 6th grade who receive daily instruction in both English and Spanish.

The majority of the students, 90 percent, qualify for free or reduced lunch. Jackson does not have a Parent Teacher Organization established and is heavily dependent on community assistance. The school is currently fundraising to update its library and create a computer lab to introduce technology and internet access to students who do not otherwise have digital access.

Gateway Editor-in-Chief Sophie Ford said her staff wanted to help promote literacy and generate a love of reading and learning for the young readers.

“Literacy is really important across the board no matter which field these kids decide to go into,” Ford said. “We’d like to collect enough books for everyone who wants one.”

So far, drop off bins are located in the Milo Bail Student Center’s information desk; Arts and Sciences, Room 107; and the Gateway’s office, Eppley Administration Building, Room 113.

The donation drive will run through Dec. 15.

