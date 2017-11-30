Gateway holiday book drive

University of Nebraska at Omaha’s student newspaper, the Gateway, is hosting a book drive for students at Jackson Elementary School, 620 S. 31st St., through Dec. 15.

Jackson is a dual-language instruction school; 90 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

So far, the newspaper staff has collected 320 books. Let’s keep spreading the holiday cheer. Donate new or gently used children’s books to collection bins on campus: Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive S.; Arts and Sciences Hall Room 107, 222 University Drive E.; and the Eppley Administration Building Room 113, 6001 Dodge St.

For more information contact the Gateway’s editor-in-chief Sophie Ford at editorinchief@unothegateway.com.

