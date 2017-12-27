Gateway holiday book drive concludes with drop-off

1 of 2

Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

The Gateway wrapped up its holiday book drive by dropping off the books at Jackson Elementary on Friday.

A total of 583 books were donated, Manager of Student Publications Josie Loza said.

Students in second through sixth grade had the opportunity to pick out several books to take home. Gateway staff members were available to help students pick out and wrap their books.

“The kids were excited about the books,” Loza said. “One little third grade boy said: ‘I love science so much and now I get to learn at home.’ He left with three books about the solar system and Earth.”

Jackson Elementary will give donated books to pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first graders.

