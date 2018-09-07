Gateway article cited by PolitiFact

Jessica Wade

Editor-in-Chief

The Gateway was one of several sources cited by the independent fact-checker PolitiFact to investigate the validity of a campaign ad distorting Nebraskan Congressional candidate Kara Eastman’s statement on taxes.

According to PolitiFact, The TV and web ad in question was released by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that aims to retain the House of Representatives’ Republican majority.

PolitiFact rated the claim that Eastman will raise taxes on “your family” by $2,500 as false.

An interview between the Gateway Opinion Editor Will Patterson and Eastman was used to explore Eastman’s view on tax rates:

“In an interview with the Gateway, an independent, student-run newspaper and website at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Eastman said in August that ‘we need to be thinking more about regular people.’”

