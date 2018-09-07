Gateway article cited by PolitiFact

0
135
Photo courtesy of Kara Eastman

Jessica Wade
Editor-in-Chief

The Gateway was one of several sources cited by the independent fact-checker PolitiFact to investigate the validity of a campaign ad distorting Nebraskan Congressional candidate Kara Eastman’s statement on taxes.

According to PolitiFact, The TV and web ad in question was released by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that aims to retain the House of Representatives’ Republican majority.

PolitiFact rated the claim that Eastman will raise taxes on “your family” by $2,500 as false.

An interview between the Gateway Opinion Editor Will Patterson and Eastman was used to explore Eastman’s view on tax rates:

“In an interview with the Gateway, an independent, student-run newspaper and website at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Eastman said in August that ‘we need to be thinking more about regular people.’”

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR