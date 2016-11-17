Games to watch this Thanksgiving

Andrew Nelson

REPORTER

Thursday, Nov. 24 2016

Noon. CBS – Minnesota Vi-kings (5-3) at Detroit Lions (5-4)

Just last weekend the Lions beat the Vikings in a nail-biter. The game ended on a touchdown reception by Golden Tate that saw him tight-rope walk the sideline to take it to the end zone on Detroit’s first possession of overtime. It’s been over a decade since Minnesota has made an appearance on Thanksgiving, but their defense, the NFL’s best thus far, is hungry to avenge such a close NFC North divisional loss. From the looks of it, the division is shaping up to be a close one at the finish between not just these two teams but Green Bay and Chicago as well.

3:30 p.m. FOX – Washing-ton Redskins (4-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-1)

NFL fans will hopefully be thankful for another important divisional matchup from the NFC. The Cowboys are currently the best team in the NFC, and one of the best in the NFL. The team is led by a pair of rookies,quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Kirk Cousins will lead his Redskins squad into a game that will have big implications on their division outlook coming down the stretch of the season.

7:30 p.m. NBC – Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Andrew Luck has never defeated the Steelers in his time with the Colts, but he’ll give it another go this Thanksgiving. Big Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be back from injury this week and should be around for the Thanksgiving matchup on the road in Indianapolis. Both teams are a game back in their respected divisions and just like the Redskins and NFC North case, these wins from Thanksgiving on have definitive post-season implications.