Game recap: Men’s soccer loses 1-0 to UC Davis

Jack Hoover

CONTRIBUTOR

The Omaha men’s soccer team dropped their opening game of the season 1-0 to UC Davis on Friday night.

UC Davis’s Adam Mickelson scored the game’s lone goal in the 51st minute. After beating a defender on the left side of the field, Mickelson slotted the ball neatly past Omaha keeper Matt Smith.

Mickelson’s strike was the only shot on goal in the match for the Broncos. Meanwhile, Omaha racked up three shots on goal, as sophomore Diego Gutierrez lead the way with two shots.

The rest of the game was marked by a number of hard tackles and fouls. During the match, a total of 23 foul calls were made and five yellow cards were handed out. UC Davis had the most fouls, with 17. However, Omaha was given the most cards, as their players received four yellow cards.

The Mavericks will return to action on Sunday at home against the nationally ranked Clemson Tigers.

Comments

comments