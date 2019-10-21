Fun fall activities for college students

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

Pumpkin Patches

You can’t go wrong with hot apple cider, caramel apples and hayrack rides. Luckily, there are numerous places such as Vala’s and Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch. While Vala’s is definitely on the more expensive side, you get your money’s worth with the corn maze, petting zoo, haunted farmhouse and much more. If you and your friends have a little extra cash, rent out a bonfire by the hour and bring all the fixings for s’mores and roasted weenies.

Haunted Houses

Bring a group of friends or a date to one of several haunted houses found around Omaha this fall season. Haunted Hollow, a haunted “scream” park, has a three-story haunted house barn maze, tarot card readings and – for the true terror seeker – a burial experience where you’re placed in a coffin, lowered into the ground and buried alive.

Scary Acres is the Best of Omaha winner for haunted houses and has three of Omaha’s most terrifying attractions such as the Master’s Castle, the House on the Hill and the Haunted Woods. Actors dressed fully in special effects makeup carry weapons and live to scare unsuspecting guests.

Take a drive

For college students, some fall activities just cost too much. As the season changes from summer to autumn, Omaha has some of the most beautiful, vibrantly colored leaves. Mahoney State Park is just one place where friends and family can enjoy scenic drives, utilize the hiking trail and climb the observation tower for even more views of the foliage.

Ghouls and Glow at the Henry Doorly Zoo

For those that don’t enjoy the spookiness that comes with fall, this family friendly event at the zoo is perfect for you. The zoo will dawn about 400 larger-than-life lantern displays—creating the first experience of its kind. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons and acts by the Omaha Circus arts such as fire-dancing, juggling and aerials. Book your spot today before the event sells out.

