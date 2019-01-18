Fun activities to keep away the winter blues

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

Everyone knows the winter months are rough for college students. You feel overwhelmed with filling out internship applications, working on assignments and getting back into the groove after being on break for so long. Students typically want to stay inside and watch Netflix, maybe with a cup of spiked hot chocolate. While that option is always there, here are some fun events to get you out of the house and forget your responsibilities.

Mac and Cheese Binge (Jan. 26 in Midtown Crossing)

Now in it’s third year, this event celebrates one of food’s greatest marriages: Mac and Cheese. Each participating restaurant will be offering $3 mac and cheese samplers and suggestions on drinks to pair with each specific dish. Visit as many restaurants as possible and vote for the best mac and cheese in Midtown at the end.

Onesie Bar Crawl (Jan 26 at Old Chicago, 1111 Harney St.)

The world’s most comfortable bar crawl is happening in just a few weeks. Zip up your onesie, grab a beer and hit the town. There will be exclusive food and drink specials at each venue, a professional photographer/videographer to document the entire event and no cover charges. Check out Target, TJ Maxx and Marshalls for a onesie that fits your personality the best.

Adult Trivia Night (Jan. 31 at Knoll’s Golf Course, 11630 Sahler St.)

Teams of four can test their knowledge in categories such as pop culture, movies and TV, and current events. This 21 and up event will include snacks, prizes and giveaways.

Kanpai! Con (Feb. 8-10 at Ramada Plaza, 3321 S. 72nd)

Kanpai! Con is an annual cultural appreciation convention that focuses on anime, manga and Japanese video gaming. Socialize with new friends, come dressed as a favorite character and enjoy the family-friendly convention setting.

Love at the Zoo (Feb. 13-14 at Henry Doorly Zoo)

Guests can enjoy a lighthearted presentation about mating and dating in the animal kingdom along with a champagne welcome, dinner, two free drink tickets, dessert and special animal encounters inside the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium.

TEDxUNO 2019: Resilience (Feb. 16 at Strauss Performing Arts Center)

Video and live speakers will combine to spark discussion and connection around the theme of resilience. It will be explored by presenters through a variety of lenses including: spiritual resilience, refugee status, failure, the gender gap in technology, speech impediments, quantum physics, prison reform and the struggles of humankind.