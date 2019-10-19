From a celebrity to my very own aunt: A reflection on how two women persevered through breast cancer in the media and in ordinary life during pink October

Megan Schneider

ONLINE REPORTER

“Stay fab!”

That phrase, written by Italian American entertainment reporter and television personality Giuliana Rancic, stood out to me—it was the first celebrity autograph I received while at Mercy High School.

I remember walking the halls of high school as a junior with my face lit up. Rancic had always been an inspiration for me to look up to in the field of journalism, specifically for how she reported on celebrities.

Her dedication and career achievements as a mother, wife, entrepreneur, journalist and co-anchor of E! News is simply admirable to a woman like me. I’ve taken many notes on the best interview questions to ask, learning from the years Rancic’s been spotted on the red carpet for star studded events like the Grammy’s and Emmy’s.

Rancic was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2011 at the age of 36.

“‘Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.’Ever since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra,” said Rancic in a vulnerable Instagram post.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, let’s look at survivors as shining lights of optimism. Despite their darkest days while receiving painful treatment, every woman has a unique story to share about their triumph over the beast.

Some are not as lucky and deserve to be remembered for their fight against breast cancer in honor of pink October.

Rancic’s organization, Fab U Wish, is a nonprofit that raises money for breast cancer research. The charitable institution grants a wish to a woman who is battling breast cancer. Many of those recipients get to feel beautiful on a special day or visit with a celebrity that they love.

Aside from her dedication to philanthropy, I can say that my decision to declare a major in journalism and media communication was in part because of her and the reality show Giuliana and Bill. Their show depicted her luxe life in Los Angeles and Chicago along with her husband, Bill Rancic.

Throughout its seven seasons on the Style Network from 2009-2014, I got to watch what a day in the life is like for an entertainment news reporter. The excitement and thrill of her career seemed like a fun one to pursue, so I did.

After I enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in August 2014, the school opened my eyes to the endless possibilities in the industry. The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media has impacted my life in ways that I’m beyond grateful and thankful for each day.

From my first media writing classes to my last four classes in my undergraduate career, I cannot wait to accept my bachelor’s degree Dec. 20, 2019. I’m eager to see the diploma that I’ve been expecting for the last five years.

My aunt Kathleen Ashford-Wernz is another survivor of breast cancer. Her story impacts me in a way that most wouldn’t see with an ordinary eye.

“22 years blessed, strong and still standing…what an incredible journey it has been. It has given me the strength and courage to treasure every day of my life,” Kathy said.

Sharing stories with the public about extraordinary people will always be my No. 1 priority as the next guardian of truth.

Comments

comments