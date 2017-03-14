Freshman Andrea Brosnahan hits the Zone D Diving Championship

Charlotte Reilly

University of Nebraska at Omaha freshmen Andrea Brosnahan competed at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, held in Columbia, Missouri on March 8.

Brosnahan clinched the first NCAA berth for any Maverick in the Division I era earlier this season with her performance at the Mutual of Omaha Invite in the 1-meter event and had a very solid performance.

The freshman won the 1-meter event at the Mutual of Omaha Invite on December 12, 2016 with a score of 271.55. This high score allowed her to compete in the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

Brosnahan finished 42nd in the NCAA Zone D Diving Championship with a score of 211.40. Head coach Todd Samland was extremely proud of the young diver.

“We’re very proud of Andrea making it to the NCAA Zone Championships. She represented herself and the university very positively,” Samland said. “To see Omaha competing with the top programs in our region is a significant step with our diving program. The experience she gained this year will allow her to lead the way for others going forward.”

