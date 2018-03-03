Four theaters to visit around Omaha

By Danielle Meadows

1. Bluebarn Theatre

“Nureyev’s Eyes” opens March 22 at the Bluebarn Theatre.The play tells a dramatized but true story of the unlikely friendship between Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev and American painter Jamie Wyeth. The performance imagines what their interactions may have been like, and how the two historic figures changed the face of modern Western dance and art.General admission tickets are $30, but student and seniors can get $25 tickets.

2. Omaha Community Playhouse

Religious intolerance, racial tensions and political injustice plague a small Southern town in “Parade,”a Tony Award-winning musical. When reporters try to sensationalize the case of a Jewish man wrongly accused of murder in 1913, the likelihood of a fair trial is risked. Inside the Omaha Community Playhouse’s Howard Drew Theatre, “Parade” reveals the beauty of people, even when faced with tragedy. “Parade” runs until March 11. Starting March 2 on the Omaha Community Playhouse’s mainstage, “James and the Giant Peach” is a new musical telling the story by beloved author Roald Dahl. Strange things happen after ayoung orphan accidentally drops magic crystals by a peach tree. Ticket prices vary, with half-off tickets available when purchased the day of the show.

3. Orpheum Theatre

Fans of one of the most talked about shows on television can get their fix live on March 2 with “Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire.” The Orpheum Theatre will host the musical for one night only. Composers Jon and Al Kaplan bring the troubled characters to the stage, singing and dancing everywhere from The North to King’s Landing. Tickets start at $20.

4. Bellevue Little Theatre

“The Fantasticks”by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones Is the longest running musical in the world. A timeless fable of love, the production is popular due to its stunning script and subtle sophistication. A boy, a girl and their fathers who try to pry them apart coexist on stage. “The Fantasticks” opens at the Bellevue Little Theatre on March 9, running weekends until March 25. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2 p.m. show time on Sundays.

