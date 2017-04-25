Formal apology from The Gateway staff

It has been brought to the Gateway’s attention that the cover of this week’s issue may be construed as offensive. The Gateway would like to communicate that it was not our intent to portray the Chancellor in a negative light. The Gateway used an image for the cover taken directly from the official UNO photoshelter site with the understanding those pictures were acceptable to use.

We wanted a fun farewell issue that captured and honored the Chancellor’s ongoing Maverick school spirit as well as his countless years of service to the university. We apologize for any offense the cover may have caused.

Comments

comments