Florida Gators Win Entertaining College World Series 

Ray Koch

Sports Editor

For two weeks every year, Omaha is the host to the spectacle that is the College World Series.

Almost 300 college baseball teams from around the country battle all season, fighting for one of the eight spots to come to Omaha and win a National Championship in front of more than 20,000 fans, who also travel from around the country.

People love the College World Series because for two weeks in the middle of summer, we get to watch kids play baseball with the passion and emotions that we rarely find watching a regular season professional baseball game. For some, it stirs up all the passion and emotions they played with during their athletic career. Even if you didn’t play sports, you can’t deny that there is a certain nostalgia lingering in the air of TD Ameritrade Stadium.

The Florida Gators stole the show this year, going 5-1 and sweeping LSU in the championship series. Dominate pitching and timely hitting were the keys to success for the Gators, who won their first ever College World Series in six trips to Omaha.

This year’s series featured the first time a player has hit a home run from both sides of the plate in a single game, which LSU’s Michael Papierski did in an elimination game against Oregon State. It also saw a hometown hero, Ryan Merrill, who is a senior shortstop for TCU and was born and raised in Omaha, become the first player from the host town to homer in the College World Series.

It comes and goes so fast, but the “Greatest Show on dirt” never disappoints.

