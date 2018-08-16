Five school supply finds that will send you back to campus in style

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

The 2018-19 school year is upon us at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, but the end of summer doesn’t have to get you down. Beat the back-to-school blues and get organized for the new year with these five awesome, affordable school supply finds.

1. An inspirational planner that’ll motivate you to check items off your to-do list

Never miss a due date with this $10 planner from Target, which features monthly calendar spreads and day-by-day to-do lists with boxes to check off. Plus, coffee = a college student’s true inspiration. Why not celebrate that fact on the daily with this little gem in your backpack?

2. Accordion folders to keep all your papers and notes in one safe place

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had to search frantically through all your folders, notebooks and desk drawers while trying to find the notes you need for a test. Now, raise your hand if you’d love to never have to tear through all your items like a mad (wo)man again. Enter these accordion folders in a variety of pastel colors. At $8.99 a piece or $12.99 for a three-pack on Amazon, you can afford to buy one for each class.

3. These gel pens that’ll take your notes from drab to fab

Taking notes the old fashioned way might be more your style than using a laptop, but you can give the old way a modern update with these Paper Mate Ink Joy gel pens. For $8.94 for a pack of 10 at Walmart, you can pick up a package and write out notes in a rainbow of colors.

4. A hamburger-shaped flash drive

Hungry for success? Celebrate your tenacity and drive to get those midterm papers done with this hamburger flash drive from Amazon. Get yours for $14.98 and enjoy the perks of free two-day shipping with your Amazon Prime student account.

5. A cactus-covered water bottle that’ll keep you hydrated all day

Mouth as dry as the Sahara dessert after a long day of class? Stay hydrated during the day with this colorful cactus water bottle from Target. This prickly cacti-covered find could be yours for the low, low price of $8.99.

No matter your style or school supply shopping location of choice, here’s to hoping it’s the best semester yet.

