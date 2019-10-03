Fall fashion trends to incorporate into your everyday style

Megan Schneider

Animal print, fall colors, statement coats, turtlenecks and faux leather are all unique styles to sport this season. Designers like Chanel and Gucci shared runway trends during New York Fashion Week that were timeless and chic. Popular silhouettes during the biggest fashion event of the year included capes, satin and asymmetrical necklines. Each trend can easily be worn to showcase an individual’s unique style.

Animal Prints

Wearing a leopard or snakeskin print is an easy transition to fall, both timeless and on-trend. A pair of animal print flats with a neutral blouse is a great way to add texture and depth to an autumn ensemble.

Autumn Colors

Shades of mustard, burgundy, olive, burnt orange and chocolate are all popular colors for clothing and accessories this time of year. A burnt orange sweater paired with dark denim is a pumpkin patch-worthy outfit idea, according to Stitch Fix.

Statement Coats

A camel colored coat is a great piece to invest in for colder days this season. A tweed jacket is also another way to be classic, chic and office ready. Bold coat colors with structured sleeves or Trench coats are also classic pieces to invest in for both fall and winter.

Turtleneck Sweaters

Cozy and elegant cashmere sweaters are perfect to wear with dark or distressed denim, according to Marie Claire. A turtleneck sweater can dress up an outfit worn with boots or heels around the holidays. Sweaters with ribbed detailing can be fashionably styled with neutral toned clothing.

Faux Leather

Leather is a stylish trend that goes beyond just outerwear. Black, white and brown patent leather skirts are statement pieces to wear with sweaters. The bold detail, paired with a white or beige top, can dress up an outfit between the fall and winter months.

