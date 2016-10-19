This election, don’t waste votes on a moral compromise

Phil Brown

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The way our electoral system works, the only way a citizen’s vote could prove influential in a presidential election would be if their state’s electoral votes were necessary to an Electoral College win, and that state was tied. According to a study published in Economic Inquiry back in 2012, the average probability across all states of a given voter providing the deciding vote, one way or the other, in a presidential election is one in 60 million.

In Nebraska, a voter has about a one in 1 billion chance of proving decisive. This is roughly equivalent to winning the Nebraska Lottery Powerball Jackpot three times.

This year’s presidential election is poised to be one of the most controversial in recent memory.

Pollsters have reported that both front-running candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, are wildly unpopular. Indeed, both Trump and Clinton are more un-popular than any previous presidential candidate on record.

FiveThirtyEight reports that “no major party nominee before Clinton or Trump had a double-digit net negative ‘strong favorability’ rating,” and that “Clinton’s would be the lowest ever, except for Trump.”

As we head into the final stretch of the election, more has been revealed about Donald Trump that seems poised to further damage his popularity. Last week, the Washington Post revealed a video they had obtained of Trump on the set of “Days of Our Lives” in 2005, in which he seemed to describe and brag about various forms of sexual assault. In the video he talks about approaching women and kissing them, saying “when you’re a star, they let you do it … grab them by the p***y.” The revelation was met with widespread outcry.

This isn’t the first deplorable thing that Donald Trump has said, but it is the most obvious. High-profile Republicans such as John McCain and Condoleezza Rice have withdrawn support for the Republican nominee, and even House Speaker Paul Ryan seems to have given up on the candidate. Trump’s own vice-presidential pick, Mike Pence, said he “cannot defend” his running mate’s comments.

Still, some people are considering a vote for Trump next month. The nature of this deeply unpopular race is that for some, Hillary Clinton is as unthinkable a candidate as Trump is for Clinton supporters.

In my own experience, members of the military and those close to them have a particular dislike for Clinton. For myself, I have serious misgivings about her foreign policy record, and would find it very difficult to vote for someone who helped facilitate the bloody Honduran coup of 2009, or who directly supported (and continues to defend) the Libyan intervention of 2011 that ended in disaster.

Nobody should feel forced to vote for any candidate. Those who find Trump deplorable shouldn’t feel obligated to vote for Clinton, who is no better than him on foreign policy. Those who find Clinton deplorable should certainly not vote for Trump, whose comments bragging about sexual assault are completely indefensible.

If one is faced with only two choices that are morally compromising, one should conclude that the system providing those choices is broken, instead of passively accepting one or the other. We like to think of ourselves as living in democracy. Feeling forced to vote for a candidate who either brags about molesting women or one who has engineered disastrous, bloody regime changes across the world is not the product of a democratic system. Personally, I think the nation would be better off with Clinton as president. I understand that there are many who cannot bring themselves to vote for her, but voting for a sexual predator should never be an option.

Given the spectacularly unlikely chance that any of our individual votes will decide the election, we should use that tiny amount of political power to vote for something or someone we truly believe in, instead of throwing it away on an undemocratic and morally compromising electoral system. The chances are slim that we will influence the outcome of the election at all, so why make a fundamental moral compromise for the sake of a lottery?

Voting third party, writing-in a candidate or simply passing over the presidential ballot in favor of the more meaningful state-level races, are all better than voting against one’s own morality. There are many other ways of claiming political power outside of the electoral system, such as protesting or volunteering, that can bring about the change we wish to see in the world. There is little reason to allow ourselves to be limited to a single vote, and less reason to let that vote be morally stained.