Durango Discounts offers campus community deals with local businesses

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha and dozens of local businesses have partnered to launch Durango Discounts, a program designed to offer students, faculty and staff reduced rates on area goods and services.

To receive discounts, customers must display a valid MavCARD at the time of purchase to their desired merchant. Customers are advised to read the merchant requirements thoroughly to confirm their offers are still valid.

Many of UNO’s current partners and sponsors appear on the list of discounts, with many located in nearby Aksarben Village. These include Aksarben Cinema, which offers a $6 student night every Thursday and Beacon Hills, offering a 10% discount on an entree purchase.

Aksarben’s sporting goods and outdoor retailer Backwoods offers a 15% discount on all climbing gear with a valid MavCARD, which can be used with H&K’s Outdoor Venture Center and indoor climbing wall.

Other participating Aksarben locations include Vitality Bowls, Oklahoma Joe’s, Godfather’s Pizza and the student favorite, Cold Stone Creamery. Customers can receive a $1 discount, good for any purchase from Cold Stone and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Cold Stone Creamery Aksarben’s General Manager Stephanie Wessling said they’ve offered the deal to students since they opened and have honored close to 120 student discounts in the span of one month.

“I just think it creates a good partnership with the university and the students and Cold Stone,” Wessling said.

Mike Cizek, general manager of Black Oak Grill, explained how it gives students the opportunity to try something new.

“We can reach out to people that haven’t been in before or heard of us,” Cizek said. “We can definitely invite a new audience, like people who may not be from Omaha can come and try us.”

Those looking for more services can still find them on the list. Arlan’s Barber Shop in Midtown Crossing offers $5 off a haircut and $10 off a shave and Definitive Vision offers a 50% discount on your second purchase of prescription eye/sunglasses.

“We are very excited about the Durango Discount program and the opportunities to continue our strong relationship with our local communities and businesses,” said Cecil Hicks, Jr., assistant vice chancellor of human resources.

“We see Omaha as our campus,” Hicks said. “With a program that benefits our Maverick family … everyone wins.”

The full list of participating businesses can be found at: https://www.unomaha.edu/human-resources/benefits/durango-discount-program.php

