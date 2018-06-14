Downing chocolate milk after a workout can help replenish exhausted muscles

A Fit, Fun Summer

Make smart fitness choices with post-workout recovery and hydration

(Family Features) During warm-weather months, fitness enthusiasts often take their exercise routines to the great outdoors. The spike in summer temperatures can make those tough workouts even more challenging.

Even after your workout is complete, your body does not stop – after a tough sweat session in the summer heat, you need to replenish what you lost to rebuild and refuel muscles. A tall glass of chocolate milk may not be the first thing you think to reach for after a long run, but recovering from each intense workout with the nutrients in low-fat chocolate milk allows you to get the most out of your fitness routine.

Before gearing up for your summer workout routine, make sure you are taking care of your body with these tips.

Be Mindful of High Temperatures

High temperatures don’t have to get in the way of your workout plan, but it’s important to consider the heat index and time of day when exercising. Temperatures typically peak during the middle of the day, so aim to work out in the morning or once the sun starts to set.

The body loses a lot of important nutrients through sweat. Learn your sweat rate by weighing yourself with minimal clothing before and after one hour of sweaty exercise. One pound of sweat loss equals 16 ounces of fluid loss. This can guide your fluid intake during your next workout.

Replenish What You Lose in Sweat

After putting in real work this summer, your body needs real recovery. Recovery after strenuous exercise can make a difference in how well you can perform during your next workout. For example, low-fat chocolate milk helps replenish fluids and electrolytes lost in sweat. In fact, drinking low-fat or fat-free milk after exercise could restore hydration better than other popular post-exercise beverages, including water or sports drinks, according to a study published in the “American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.” Plus, chocolate milk has a 3-to-1 carb-to-protein ratio scientifically shown to refuel and rebuild muscles quickly.

Shield Yourself from the Sun’s Rays

Just because your fitness routine includes strenuous laps in a pool or a run through shady trails doesn’t mean you are protected from the sun. Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to your face, neck, ears and body before exercising outdoors. If you’re going back out for another round of laps in the pool or around the track, reapply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before getting back to work.

While summer weather provides many opportunities for fresh air and fitness, it’s important to remember these tips and more for healthy hydration. Find more information at builtwithchocolatemilk.com.

