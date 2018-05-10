Douglas County Health Department announces the closing of multiple restaurants

UPDATED: 6:04 P.M., May 10, 2018
Jessica Wade
Editor in Chief
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced this morning that multiple Douglas County businesses will be closed due to “failure to pay their food and drink permits as required by law.”
The list of businesses includes:
Joby C’s LLC; 2514 Leavenworth
Sneaky Pete’s Inc.; 3802 L Street
Regency Lake & Tennis Club; 606 Regency Parkway
Steve’s Place; 2202 North 16th Street
Crown Kitchen; 515 South 20th Street
Papa Bob’s To Go; 12221 Mary Plaza
Divino Café 3168 Leavenworth
Johnny Z’s; 4130 South 24th Street
Payton’s Place; 4302 South 42nd Street
According to the DCHD, the businesses scheduled for closing were sent invoices in November and informed payment was due by Dec. 31. A one-week grace period was provided in January to help businesses comply.
DCHD also notes that only the kitchen or food and drink operations will be closed at several of these locations, and that the listed businesses are required to pay their permit fee, a late fee and a re-inspection fee before they are allowed to reopen.