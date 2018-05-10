Douglas County Health Department announces the closing of multiple restaurants

UPDATED: 6:04 P.M., May 10, 2018

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced this morning that multiple Douglas County businesses will be closed due to “failure to pay their food and drink permits as required by law.”

The list of businesses includes:

Joby C’s LLC; 2514 Leavenworth

Sneaky Pete’s Inc.; 3802 L Street

Regency Lake & Tennis Club; 606 Regency Parkway

Steve’s Place; 2202 North 16th Street

Crown Kitchen; 515 South 20th Street

Papa Bob’s To Go; 12221 Mary Plaza

Divino Café 3168 Leavenworth

Johnny Z’s; 4130 South 24th Street

Payton’s Place; 4302 South 42nd Street

According to the DCHD, the businesses scheduled for closing were sent invoices in November and informed payment was due by Dec. 31. A one-week grace period was provided in January to help businesses comply.

DCHD also notes that only the kitchen or food and drink operations will be closed at several of these locations, and that the listed businesses are required to pay their permit fee, a late fee and a re-inspection fee before they are allowed to reopen.

