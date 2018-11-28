Democrats regaining control of the House can spur healthy changes in Congress

Ryan Jaeckel

CONTRIBUTOR

On Nov. 6 the United States was expecting a “blue wave.” Instead, it turned out to be a little rain. Even though Democrats took back control of the House, it’s not what we were told to expect. Now that we have a split Congress, we can finally get bipartisan bills passed through. That is why as a far-right conservative I am excited after this midterm election.

Bipartisanship is one of the best things that can happen for this country. It’s also one of the last thing Americans think of when they see a split Congress. Usually the first word to be uttered is “gridlock.” Yes, gridlock is bad for the country as nothing gets done, but in this heightened political climate, it’s important to look on the bright side.

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have already called for bipartisanship. The president started by calling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her on Democrats taking back the House. McConnell recently published an op-ed calling for bipartisanship. The president has showed he is ready to sign any bipartisanship legislation—primarily prison reform and infrastructure.

The second reason Americans should be excited for a split Congress is to see who the Democratic Party will elect for their leadership and their potential presidential candidates.

It was said months before the election that if the Democrats took back the House, Pelosi would be speaker yet again. Republicans ran ads on this saying “a vote for a Democrat is a vote for Pelosi.” It seems now that this may not be the case.

Republicans quickly organized their party, while the Democrats began with some infighting.

Pelosi was quickly challenged and it looks like House Democrats are unsure if she’s still fit for the role. Some House Democrats have announced their intentions to run for Speaker, claiming the party needs new leadership and that Pelosi lacks support.

President Trump has also endorsed Pelosi for Speaker and encouraged Republicans to back her. A full break down of leadership voting can be found here.

Lastly, even although I’m a registered Republican and tend to vote Republican except in the recent governor race, it’s important for all voters to know who potential presidential candidates will be. So far, the only Republican presidential candidate is President Trump, as is typical of an incumbent president.

The Democratic Party could look like the GOP did in 2016 with 17 potential candidates. During the Kavanaugh hearing, it looked like two potential candidates emerged: Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sen. Booker went to Iowa after the hearings, having some think he was testing a few messages for the 2020 election. Hilary Clinton rose into the spotlight again recently with one of her former advisors saying she will run again. This looks unlikely as the party is trying to separate themselves from Clinton and move in a new direction.

The Washington Post published an article with a list of 15 potential presidential candidates that could run in 2020. Most of the potential candidates have either said they are thinking about it or have said they’re not running. Depending on how the upcoming year unfolds will determine who the Democratic Party will get behind in a chance to unseat the president.

I do hope with this split Congress that our two parties can finally come together and come to an agreement that is good for the American people. This is an opportunity for both sides of the political divide to come together and talk about the issues that are important to both parties. Now, more than ever we need a civil conversation about the next steps for our country.

