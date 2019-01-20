Delta Chi chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is suspended due to internal university investigation

Jessica Wade Will Patterson

Editor in Chief Opinion Editor

Dean of Student Affairs Cathy Pettid confirmed Friday that University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha’s (Pike) Delta Chi chapter is suspended from UNO while undergoing an internal university investigation.

“Following our standard procedures, we took the interim action of suspending the Delta Chi Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha while we conduct an internal investigation into reports of possible violations of our student code of conduct,” Pettid said. “Our top priority is ensuring a safe and positive learning experience for all UNO students. Review processes–like this one–are an important part of that mission.”

Pike President Matt Johnson declined to comment on the situation.

The Gateway is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the internal investigation.

