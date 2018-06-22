CWS: Oregon State v North Carolina Tar Heels

Marissa Woolard

Contributor

OMAHA, Neb. – While the air was dense and chilled by a heavy mist, the atmosphere of TD Ameritrade turned the night into something of a movie. Turning the full seats bare, a chant grew from the small section of orange shirts left in the cold. “Let’s go Beavers”.

The Oregon State Beavers were not ready to leave the 2018 College World Series in Omaha Nebraska. The Beavers fought back from a three-run deficit with eight runs to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels with 11-6 on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

“Our club represented everything that I ask teams to be,” Oregon State’s Pat Casey said. “They were resilient, they were tough, they fought, they scraped. Everything. They put up with my emotions.”

Adley Rutshman and Cadyn Grenier brought OSU to a quick start pulling out solo home runs at the top of the first inning. OSU then had a 3-0 lead by the third. North Carolina crept back scoring six runs in a row by the sixth inning.

The Beavers bit back by the eight inning scoring four runs in the last two frames to put North Carolina in their place. The OSU Beavers now advances to play Mississippi State at noon PDT Friday. OSU will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to advance to the CWS championship series.

“Every time we for some reason started playing a game and it starts to rain, everybody kind of looks around going, okay, we’re going to come back and do what we do at home. And just like you said, when it’s raining like that, it’s just like we’re back in Oregon” Caydn Grenier said. “When the rain comes, we know there’s a possibility of a storm coming and that’s from us. And that’s kind of what we saw tonight”.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Mike Fox had heart felt words about his team this year saying, “For me personally it’s probably been one of the best seasons I’ve had because this team has just been so easy to coach. And these two guys up here and the rest of them, they were so much fun to be around every day. And sorry we couldn’t get it done. But obviously I want to credit Pat and his team. They played extremely well tonight especially down the stretch and have a great team. We’ll do everything we can to get back here again”.

It might have only been game 9, but this night was special and will stay one of the top highlights of this year’s 2018 College World Series.

Comments

comments