CWS: Arkansas v. Florida

Erik Mauro

Contributor

One team had a chance to go down in history, while the other team had to face the crushing reality of defeat. That was the case in tonight’s College World Series game between Florida and Arkansas.

The Razorbacks came in having won both games so far in pretty handy fashion, defeating Texas 11-5 on the opening weekend and then beating Texas Tech 7-4 on Wednesday morning after rain pushed that one back. The Gators lost their first matchup against Texas Tech before eliminating Texas and getting revenge on the Red Raiders last night. Florida ace and first round pick Brady Singer was sent to the mound to try and extend the Defending Champs’ season.

The theme of the postseason for the Hogs has been offense, and tonight was no different. Freshman Casey Martin hit a one out single and came home to score on Luke Bonfield’s single two batters later in the first inning.

The offensive onslaught would continue throughout the night. In the third inning, Martin would get it started again with a single, Heston Kjerstad would reach on an error. Two batters later, Dominic Fletcher would single, 2-0 Razorbacks.

In the fifth inning the offense would get going again. Who else? Casey Martin. The freshman hit a double, his third hit of the game, and came home to score on a groundout by Bonfield, the same combination to push the run across in the first inning. Dominic Fletcher would hit an absolute moonshot of a home run the very next batter, making it 4-0 in the fifth inning.

That was more than enough for Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell, who had a perfect game into the fifth inning that was broken up by Austin Langworthy with two outs. The Gators would push across some runs on a single and wild pitch in that same inning, but Campbell was able to limit the damage.

Casey Martin to the rescue…again. He hustled out a two out single to push another run across, making it 5-2 Hogs.

“Before the game, I just told my team ‘I don’t care if Florida is the best team in the SEC, we have a good team, and we need to take it to them.’” Razorback coach Dave Van Horn said.

Florida would go down easy the rest of the night, and there will be a new national champion. Arkansas is playing for their first National Championship since 1979. The Razorbacks await the winner of the Mississippi State/Oregon State game on Saturday. That game starts at 7 P.M.

