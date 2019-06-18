CWS 2019: 7 things to do in downtown Omaha when your team isn’t up to bat

Kamrin Baker

EDITOR IN CHIEF

Although the College World Series rarely runs short on ways to entertain its audience, some folks (like myself) may want some time away from the park when their star players aren’t on the diamond.

Buying souvenirs is fun but can leave a hole in your wallet, and enjoying all the food and beverage amenities at a game can do the same– and give you indigestion. Most travel guides suggest tourists and locals alike should explore the Old Market in their downtime, but what does that even mean?

Behold! I have compiled a list of specific recommendations to make your jaunt to TD Ameritrade a full and enriching day. Not to mention, everything I have listed is within walking distance from the park.

1. Grab a drink at a local coffee shop.

While this is not the most unique idea, it’s my favorite. When I need peace and quiet, a latte at a local Omaha business is the perfect economical treat. Some of my favorites closest to the park are Rally, Hardy Coffee Co., 13th Street Coffee & Tea, Sozo Coffeehouse and Himalayan Java.

2. Catch a flick down the block.

Fortuitously enough, the Film Streams Ruth Sokolf Theater is located right down the street from the ballpark. Film Streams specializes in showing independent films and connecting patrons to the arts. Enjoy a screening of a new movie between games.

3. Try out one of the new scooters.

You would have to live under a rock to not know about the new scooters in Omaha. The city is piloting electric scooters for the next couple of months, and there is a really strong possibility you will catch someone whizzing by on one of the hottest green or orange accessories. They even doubled in numbers for the onslaught of the CWS, so chances are, you’ll be able to plug your information into your smart phone and ride at any given time. Be warned, though: you cannot ‘scoot’ near TD Ameritrade, as there are some strict no-go zones in the city center during this busy time.

4. Eat at M’s Pub.

After a consistent diet of cotton candy, hot dogs and snow cones at the ballpark, your stomach deserves a thoughtful and healthier meal. M’s Pub provides a great alternative to stadium food while also maintaining an affordable and inclusive menu. Better yet, it is an Omaha staple with a rich history and delicious menu.

5. Explore the shops on Jackson Street.

One of the best destinations for unique finds in the Old Market is Jackson Street. Some highlights are Jackson Street Booksellers, Hollywood Candy, the Flying Worm, Antique Annex, Urban Abbey, Brickway Brewery & Distillery, and if you’re really adventurous, Big Brain Tattoo.

6. Check out a museum.

Omaha is brimming with culture, history and places to showcase both. Swing by a museum or two during your time downtown and enjoy art, photography, history– and trains. KANEKO and the Joslyn Museum are excellent sources for art, while the Durham Museum touches on Omaha’s locomotive history and often hosts special exhibits.

7. Take a walk in the park.

If you are burnt out on actionable things to do, a quiet walk in the park could be just what you need. Heartland of America park is very close to the ballpark and has gardens, greens and a big, beautiful pond that will get you refreshed for the next round of playoffs.

